Deakin University Of Australia To Set Up Campus In Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) on Friday said it has given approval to Deakin University of Australia to set up its campus in Gujarat’s GIFT City.

With this, Deakin became the first foreign university to get a nod to set up its campus in India.

“We have given approval to Deakin University to set up its campus in GIFT City,” chairperson of the IFSCA Injeti Srinivas told PTI.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will make an official announcement about it during a function to be held in Gandhinagar on March 8, a source from Deakin University said.

“This is the first university that will set up its campus in India,” Mr Srinivas said.

The IFSCA is a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India. At present, the GIFT IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in India.

“We are expecting many more foreign universities to set up their campuses here. We are in talks with another Australian university and a UK-based university that have shown interest in setting up campuses here in GIFT City,” he said.

This is a major development as the university will offer the same courses as they are offering in Australia at a fraction of cost, Mr Srinivas said, adding that students will highly benefit from it.

Australian Prime Minister Albanese is expected to visit Gujarat on March 8 and 9. PM Narendra Modi is also scheduled to come to Gujarat on March 9. Both the prime ministers are also likely to watch the fourth test between India and Australia starting on March 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here in the city.