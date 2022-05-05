Deaflympics 2021: Dhanush Srikanth Wins Gold, Shourya Saini Bags Bronze

New Delhi: Indian shooter Dhanush Srikanth clinched gold in the men’s 10m air rifle competition on day three of the ongoing 24th Deaflympics at Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

Besides, Shourya Saini also claimed a bronze in the same event, finishing behind Korea’s Kim Woo Rim in the eight-man final on Wednesday.

Dhanush shot 247.5, to emerge triumphant as Kim fell short with 246.6, while Shourya finished third with 224.3.

Dhanush and Shourya were second and third respectively in the qualifications.

India is currently placed eighth on the medals table with two gold and one bronze medal.

Ukraine tops the standings currently with 19 gold, six silver and 13 bronze medals.