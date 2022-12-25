Deadly Winter Storm Hits US, Thousands Of Flights Cancelled

Nearly two million people are without power while thousands remained stranded after flights were cancelled as a powerful Arctic winter storm sweeps through the US and Canada.

The storm has brought damaging winds and freezing temperatures that can quickly lead to frostbite.

More than 1.5 million people lost power and thousands of flights have been cancelled since Thursday.

On the other hand, at least 16 were killed from weather-related car crashes.

The latest outage numbers are a sharp drop from the 1.8 million U.S. homes and businesses left without power as of early Saturday morning, according to tracking site Poweroutage.us.

Many electric companies continued to ask customers to conserve energy by not running large appliances and turning off unneeded lights.

More than 2,700 U.S. flights were canceled on Saturday, with total delays tallying more than 6,400, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. More than 5,000 flights were canceled on Friday, FlightAware said.

The American Automobile Association had estimated that 112.7 million people would venture 50 miles (80 km) or more from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. But stormy weather heading into the weekend likely ended up keeping many people at home.