Georgia: Four persons including two students, lost their lives and nine others sustained injuries following a shooting incident carried out by a student at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, this past Wednesday.
Colt Cray, a 14-year-old student suspected of being the gunman, is now in custody. Chris Hosey, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, stated that Cray gave himself up to law enforcement right after the incident and is currently assisting with the investigation. Hosey, along with Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith, confirmed that Cray will face murder charges and will be prosecuted as an adult.
The victims include two students and two teachers. Law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigation into the incident and its motive.
Lyela Sayarath, a junior at Apalachee High School, revealed to CNN that she was seated next to the suspected gunman just before the shooting occurred.
In response to the tragedy, the White House has called on Congress to enact stricter gun control measures. White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre emphasized the need for universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, safe storage requirements, investment in prevention programs, and a national red flag law.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have both denounced the shooting. Biden labelled it a “horrific reminder of the persistent gun violence that rips through our communities” and reiterated his dedication to fighting gun violence, referencing his backing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Harris, deeming the event “outrageous,” voiced her exasperation with the perpetual concern parents endure regarding their children’s safety in schools.
Former President Donald Trump also spoke on the tragedy, decrying it as a violent act by a “sick and deranged individual.”