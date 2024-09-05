Lyela Sayarath, a junior at Apalachee High School, revealed to CNN that she was seated next to the suspected gunman just before the shooting occurred.

In response to the tragedy, the White House has called on Congress to enact stricter gun control measures. White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre emphasized the need for universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, safe storage requirements, investment in prevention programs, and a national red flag law.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have both denounced the shooting. Biden labelled it a “horrific reminder of the persistent gun violence that rips through our communities” and reiterated his dedication to fighting gun violence, referencing his backing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Harris, deeming the event “outrageous,” voiced her exasperation with the perpetual concern parents endure regarding their children’s safety in schools.

Former President Donald Trump also spoke on the tragedy, decrying it as a violent act by a “sick and deranged individual.”