Deadly Air Strike On Residential Building In Kyiv; One Killed, 3 Hurt

Kyiv: One person was killed while 3 others were wounded after a deadly air strike by Russia on a residential building in Kyiv.

“As of 7:40 am (0540 GMT) the body of one person was found dead in a nine-storey apartment building” in the capital’s Obolon district, the emergency service said in a statement.

An earlier statement had said that the strike had killed two people and wounded a dozen more.

Russian forces have intensified their attacks on urban areas in Ukraine

On the other hand, the Ukrainian General Staff said, today, that its air forces have shot down 4 planes, 3 helicopters and Russian drones in the ongoing battles during the past 24 hours.