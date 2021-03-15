Deadlock In Odisha Assembly: Narasingha Mishra Urges Naveen To Convene All-Party Meeting

Bhubaneswar: Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra on Monday urged Odisha Chief Minister to intervene & convene an all-party meeting over the deadlock in Odisha Assembly being created in the House since the first day of 2nd phase of the ensuing session.

Mishra, in a letter to CM Naveen Patnaik, said that Congress had demanded the purchase of unsold paddy from genuine farmers and his government had also promised in the House to purchase the paddy on 26th February 2021 from genuine farmers while initiating criminal proceeding against fake farmers and government officials involved in the process.

“It is unfortunate to note that, no action is being taken inspite of promise made in the floor in the Assembly,” mentioned the senior Congress leader.

“On the one hand, a member tried to commit suicide consuming sanitizer placing his demand for farmers,” wrote Mishra. He also added that the members of Ruling Party are creating ruckus demanding his apology, for which, real problems of farmers and other state problems are being sidelined due to this deadlock instead of being discussed.

“As a Leader of the House, you are supposed to intervene in the matter taking confidence to all the parties for restoration of normalcy in the House,” wrote the Congress legislature party leader urging the Odisha CM to immediately intervene in the matter, convene an all Parties meeting and save the democracy, besides, interest of the state.