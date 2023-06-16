Deadline For Aadhaar -Ration Card Linking Extended; Check Details

New Delhi: The central government has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar to ration cards to September 30, 2023. Initially, the deadline was set for June 30. The decision was announced through a gazette notification by the Department of Food and Public Distribution dated June 15, 2023.

Ration cards are issued to households to facilitate access to subsidized food grains and fuel. In addition to serving as proof of identity and address, the ration card plays a crucial role in ensuring the fair distribution of resources. However, instances of misallocation have been observed, including cases, where individuals receive an excessive amount of rations or ineligible individuals, receive benefits, thereby depriving deserving individuals.

According to the government, one of the key objectives of the Public Distribution System (PDS) reforms was to enhance efficiency and transparency in the distribution process through the digitization of ration cards and beneficiaries. This involves the use of electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) devices to distribute highly subsidized food grains like Rice, Wheat, and Coarse-grains to targeted beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). To ensure accurate and fair distribution, beneficiaries undergo biometric or Aadhaar authentication.

Steps to link your Aadhaar card to your ration card offline:

Gather photocopies of your Aadhaar card and the ration card, including those of all family members. Carry a passport-size photograph of the head of the family and submit it at the nearest Public Distribution System (PDS) or ration shop. You may be required to provide fingerprint details for validation against the Aadhaar database. The authorities will process the documents, and you will be notified once the ration card is linked. Documents that may be required include photocopies of the ration card, Aadhaar cards of all family members, bank passbook copy, and passport-size photos of the family’s head.

To link your Aadhaar card to your ration card online: