Dead Lizard in Midday Meal: 40 Students Fall Ill in Balasore School

Balasore: At least 40 students of a government school in Sirapur village, Balasore district, were hospitalized after falling ill after consuming their mid-day meal on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Udayanarayan Nodal School, where students were served rice and curry as part of the mid-day meal program. Moments after consuming the food, a student reportedly found a dead lizard in his plate, sparking panic among the other students.

Immediately, the school authorities stopped serving the mid-day meal and asked the students to refrain from eating the food. However, several students soon began complaining of stomach ache, chest pain, and other health issues. The school teachers promptly shifted the affected students to the Soro Community Health Centre (CHC) in 108 ambulances and other vehicles.

A medical team later visited the school and provided medicines to the students after examining them. After consuming the medicine, the students vomited out the food they had consumed. According to the school authorities, around 40 students have been hospitalized for further treatment.

Local MLA Madhab Dhada visited the Soro CHC to take stock of the situation. “The children of Sirapur Nodal School felt ill after taking the mid-day meal. The local Sarpanch has rushed them to the hospital, and I have observed that they are all well and will be soon discharged,” Dhada said.

Around 40 students have been hospitalised, Dhada added.

Also Read: 14 Students Fall Sick After Consuming Expired Iron Pills at Paradeep School