Dead Fish Floating In Dhenkanal Village Pond Raise Concern

Dhenkanal: A large number of dead fish were found floating in a water body in Dhenkanal district on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, villagers passing along the Bhagirathi Sagar pond, detected around 1-3 kg of decomposed fish floating and brought it to the notice of the local authorities.

However, the exact cause of the deaths at the pond was not known immediately. The locals have demanded the municipality officials look into the matter and clean the pond immediately.