Alex de Minaur made history by reaching the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time.

The eighth-seed Australian defeated 20-year-old Alex Michelsen in a three-set match, winning 6-0, 7-6(5), 6-3.

De Minaur is now the third Australian man in 20 years to reach the quarter-finals at the Australian Open. He will face the No. 1 player in the PIF ATP Rankings, Jannik Sinner, in the next round.

De Minaur’s victory was marked by his strong performance, especially in the first set, and his ability to bounce back in the second set. Michelsen, playing in the second week of a major for the first time, showed great fight but ultimately fell short.

De Minaur’s progress to the quarter-finals is a testament to his hard work and consistency.