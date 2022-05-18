De Kock & Rahul Set New IPL Record For Opening Partnership

Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul recorded the highest partnership for the first wicket in the history of the Indian Premier League.

This is the first time in the IPL that an opening partnership was unbroken after a team batted first and completed 20 overs.

On Wednesday against Kolkata Knight Riders, Quinton de Kock hit an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls while KL Rahul smashed 68 not out to set a new IPL record with their 210-run stand in 20 overs.

This is now the second-highest unbeaten partnership in the IPL and the thir highest partnership for any wicket in the tournament.

The record for the highest opening partnership in the Indian Premier League was held by Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, who had added 185 for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019.

In 2017, Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn had added 183 for the opening wicket for Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujarat Lions.