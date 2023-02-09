DDLJ To Have Pan India Release On Valentine’s Day

Mumbai: Fans across India now have a chance to see Raj and Simran on the big screen again with the re-release of “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, the Aditya Chopra film that catapulted Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to superstardom.

A romantic blockbuster, the 1995 film is the longest running movie in the history of Indian cinema and continues to enjoy its screening at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre. The film will have a wide re-release in major Indian cities this Valentine’s Day, Yash Raj Films said on Thursday.

“Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), the longest running film in the history of cinema, has become synonymous to romance for India and Indians for generations since it’s historic release.