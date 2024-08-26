DDCA President Rohan Jaitley Likely to Replace Jay Shah as BCCI Secretary

Mumbai: Rohan Jaitley, President of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), is poised to be the next secretary of the BCCI if Jay Shah, the current secretary, is appointed as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council. Shah has not yet submitted his nomination for the position.

A report from Dainik Bhaskar indicates a consensus within the BCCI for Rohan, the son of the late politician Arun Jaitley, to succeed Shah as secretary. Nonetheless, other senior officials of the Indian cricket board, including President Roger Binny, are expected to retain their roles as they have one more year remaining in their terms.

Previously, Avishek Dalmiya, the former president of the CAB, was mentioned as a potential candidate to take over from Shah, along with Rohan. Additional young state unit officials in consideration are Dilsher Khanna from Punjab, Vipul Phadke from Goa, and Prabhtej Bhatia from Chhattisgarh, who is also an ex-member of the IPL Governing Council.

The incoming ICC chairman is scheduled to assume office on December 1, with the deadline for nominations set for August 27.

Should Shah decide to proceed, at 35 years old, he would become the youngest ever ICC chairman, joining an esteemed list of Indians such as Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar who have previously led the ICC.