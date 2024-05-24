‘DD Kisan’ To Launch Two AI Anchors- ‘AI Krish & AI Bhoomi’ On 26th May

New Delhi: Doordarshan is going to achieve another milestone as after 9 years of immense success, DD Kisan is coming with a new look and a new style among the farmers of India on 26th May 2024, where the presentation of the channel is going to be in a new avatar.

In this era of ‘Artificial Intelligence’, Doordarshan Kisan is going to become the first government TV channel in the country, where all eyes are going to be on an AI anchor. Doordarshan Kisan is going to launch two AI anchors (AI Krish and AI Bhoomi). These news anchors are computers, which are exactly like humans, or rather, these can work like humans. They can read the news 24 hours and 365 days without stopping or getting tired.

The farmer viewers will be able to see these anchors in all the states of the country from Kashmir to Tamil Nadu and from Gujarat to Arunachal, these AI anchors will provide every necessary information about agricultural research happening in the country and global level, trends in agriculture mandis, changes in the weather or any other information of government schemes. One special thing about these anchors is that they can speak in fifty languages ​​of the country and abroad.

Some special facts included in the objectives of DD Kisan-

DD Kisan is the only TV channel in the country, which has been established by the Government of India and is dedicated to the farmers. This channel was established on 26 May 2015.

The objective of establishing DD Kisan Channel was to always keep the farmers informed about the changes in weather, global and local markets etc., so that farmers could make appropriate plans in advance and make the right decisions on time. DD Kisan Channel has been meeting these standards for the last 9 years.

DD Kisan channel is also working to bring forward the efforts of progressive farmers to all the people, to serve the agricultural and rural community in the country and to work towards creating an environment of holistic development by educating them.

DD Kisan channel is strengthening the three-dimensional concept of agriculture which includes balanced farming, animal husbandry and plantation.