DCW Notice To Delhi Police, Sports Ministry Over Wrestlers’ Harassment Charges

New Delhi: The Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal on Wednesday sent a notice regarding the matter to the Delhi police and the Union Sports ministry on Wednesday, shortly after Olympians and star wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia made sensational claims against officials and coaches of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

These claims alleged that WFI officials and coaches were harassing the wrestlers.

Maliwal made it to Jantar Mantar, where Olympian wrestlers are leading a sit-in protest.

In an earlier interview on Wednesday, Vinesh Phogat made the claim to members of the media that coaches, who are the WFI’s favorites, misbehave with women and harass them.

The DCW chief said it was sad and unfortunate that star wrestlers, who had won medals for their nation at the Olympics and other prestigious competitions, were today on the streets protesting the Federation.

“Olympian wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who have brought laurels to the country, are forced to protest today. They say the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) President and coaches sexually exploit the players. Issuing a notice to the Sports Ministry and the Police to investigate the matter,” tweeted Swati Maliwal.