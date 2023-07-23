DCW Chief Flies To Manipur Despite State’s Advise To Postpone Visit

New Delhi: Delhi Commission of Women Chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday left the national capital for Manipur to meet the sexual assault survivors after she said that the State government has asked her to postpone her visit. In a tweet, she said that after deliberation on CM N Biren Singh’s suggestion, she decided to fly to Imphal as planned. Earlier, she said that the Manipur government asked her to postpone her visit to the state to meet sexual assault victims.

“Manipur Govt recommended I consider postponing my visit due to law and order situation. After deliberation on their suggestion, have decided to fly to Imphal as planned. Sought time from Manipur CM. Will meet him & request him to come along to visit the sexual assault survivors, she said.

Earlier, Maliwal said that she received a letter from the state government asking her not to come to the state at present as ‘the law and order situation is not good’. Talking to the news agency ANI, the DCW chief said that she assured the Manipur government that her visit will not create any problems in the violence-torn state.