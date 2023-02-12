DCGI Notice To Amazon, Flipkart Over Online Sale Of Drugs

New Delhi: Amazon and Flipkart Health plus are among the 20 online sellers that have been issued show-cause notices by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) over the online sale of drugs in violation of norms.

The show-cause notice dated February 8 by DCGI VG Somani cited a Delhi High Court order dated December 12, 2018, which prohibits online sales of medicines without a licence.

The notice stated that the DCGI had forwarded the order to all state and Union Territories in May and November 2019 and again on February 3 for necessary action and compliance.

“In spite of the same, you are found to be engaged in such activities without a licence,” the notice to the online medicine sellers said.

“…You are hereby asked to show cause within 2 days from the date of issue of this notice, why action shall not be taken against you for sale, or stock, or exhibit or offer for sale or distribution of drugs in contravention of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and rules made thereunder,” the notice said.

The notice states that the sale or stock or exhibit or offer for sale or distribution of any drug requires a licence from the concerned state licensing authority and conditions of a licence are required to be complied with by the licence holders.

The DCGI has said that in case of no reply, it will be presumed that the company has nothing to say in the matter and necessary action will be initiated against them without any further notice.

When contacted, Flipkart Health Plus said that it is a digital healthcare marketplace platform that enables easy and convenient access to genuine and affordable medicines and healthcare products, from independent sellers, for millions of customers across the country.