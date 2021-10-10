DC vs CSK Qualifier 1: Delhi Capitals Set 173 Target For Super Kings

Dubai: Playing scintillating knocks, Prithvi Shaw and Rishav Pant helped Delhi Capitals (DC) to reach a competitive total against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After being sent to bat first Delhi Capitals (DC) put up 173 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

Shaw (60) top-scored from DC as he started the innings in an attacking mode but wickets kept falling from the other end.

Giving fiery knocks to DC, Pant and Hetmyer played in an attacking mode towards the end of the innings and the duo (Pant 51* and Shimron Hetmyer 37 )added 83 runs for the fifth wicket.

Josh Hazlewood was the best bowler from CSK as he took two wickets in his four overs. Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo got one wicket each.