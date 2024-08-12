DBS Bank Unveils Golden Circle Program for Senior Citizens

New Delhi: DBS Bank India has announced the launch of ‘DBS Golden Circle’, a comprehensive priority banking program meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of senior citizens.

This program offers a suite of exclusive benefits and services, making banking simpler and more rewarding for resident Indian citizens aged 60 years and above.

This launch also marks the 30th anniversary of DBS in India, a milestone that underscores

the bank’s commitment to the local market. DBS Bank India continues to leverage its

extensive physical network and digital capabilities to provide solutions that meet the evolving

needs of its customers, fostering trust and building lasting relationships.

The India Ageing Report 2023 1 by the United Nations Population Fund highlights income

insecurity as a significant vulnerability in old age. Navigating savings effectively during this

stage of life is made more complex by increasing living costs and the challenge of accessing

funds without compromising investments.

DBS Golden Circle addresses these concerns, and one of its key features is the attractive

interest rate 2 offered on savings accounts and deposits. Senior citizens can earn an interest

rate of up to 7% per annum on savings account balances above INR 4 Lakhs and up to INR

5 Lakhs. Additionally, they can benefit from an enhanced interest rate of 0.50% per annum

on fixed deposits with a tenure ranging from 376 days to 540 days. These competitive

interest rates enable senior citizens to effectively grow their savings and achieve greater

financial stability.

Security is a key concern for senior citizens, and the ‘DBS Golden Circle program

addresses this with cyber insurance coverage up to INR 1,00,000 3. The program recognises

the importance of flexibility and accessibility in financial planning. Senior citizens can choose

from flexible interest payout options for Fixed Deposits, including monthly, quarterly, or

cumulative payouts. Moreover, fixed deposits with a tenure of over one year do not incur any

penalties for premature withdrawals, ensuring that senior citizens have access to their funds

in case of any emergencies.

Other benefits of ‘DBS Golden Circle’ include: