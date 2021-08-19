Days After Deadly Earthquake, Fresh Tremors Strike Haitian City

Port-au-Prince: Days after a devastating earthquake in Haiti that killed almost 2,189 people across the Caribbean nation, tremors were felt in Haitian city of Les Cayese late on Wednesday.

According to its civil protection agency, there were no immediate reports of deaths or damage in the region by the quake.

More than 12,000 people were injured when an earthquake jolted the south-western region of the country on Saturday (August 14), about 160 kilometres to the west of the capital city Port-au-Prince.

The civil protection agency also said that rescue and relief operations are continuing and 332 people have been reported as missing. Saturday’s earthquake of 7.2 magnitude led to the destruction of tens of thousands of buildings and also triggered landslides. Haiti is still continuing to recover from the effects of the earthquake back in 2010 which killed more than 200,000 people.