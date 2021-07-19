Daylight Robbery: Miscreants Flee With Rs 1.9L In Deogarh

Deogarh: In a broad daylight robbery, unidentified miscreants looted Rs 1.9 Lakh from a sales agent near college road in Deogarh district. The victim has been identified as Kusadhwaja Panigrahi.

As per reports, the incident took place while Panigrahi was heading towards Purunagada after collecting money from the customers when four bike-borne miscreants intercepted him and snatched away the bag containing cash from his possession.

The victim has lodged a written complaint with Deogarh police station regarding the robbery.

Acting on a complaint, a special squad has been formed under the direction of SDPO and further investigation is underway in this regard.