Day Temperatures Rise Above 40 °C In 29 Places Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Entire Odisha reeled under gruelling heatwave conditions with daytime temperatures rising to above 40 °C in as many as 29 places across the state on Tuesday.

According to IMD, Baripada was the hottest place during the season in the state, with the mercury soaring to 43.6 degrees Celsius. About 18 cities recorded daytime temperatures above 41 °C on Tuesday.

As the daytime temperature is likely to reach 45 °C between April 18 and April 20 in some places in the state, the IMD advised people to take all precautionary measures to protect themselves from the arduous heat wave conditions.

Hot and humid discomfort weather conditions and heat wave conditions are likely over districts of Odisha during the next five days, as predicted by the MeT.

Due to prevailing mainly north-westerly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, daytime temperatures are very likely to gradually rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius at many places in the districts of Odisha during the next three days.

Consequently, maximum temperatures (Day Temperature) are likely to be more than 40 degrees Celsius or above at many places in the districts of Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over some districts of Odisha during the next four to five days.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for the districts of Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Puri, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Jajpur.

Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Kandhamal, Koraput, and Malkangiri, the IMD said.