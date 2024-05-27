Day Temperature To Rise Across Odisha From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: With the threat of Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Remal’ having no direct impact on Odisha, the regional office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar has predicted that the day temperatures (maximum temperature) will once again rise across the state from Tuesday.

According to Manorama Mohanty, Director of the regional center of the IMD, the day temperatures will increase by 2°C to 3°C across Odisha from Tuesday. While heatwave conditions are unlikely to return to Odisha soon, there is no possibility of heavy rain or thunderstorms in the state shortly. However, some places in the state may experience light to moderate rain during the ensuing week.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall occurred in some places in Odisha during the last 24 hours. Maximum rainfall of 92.8 mm was recorded at Rampur in Nayagarh district, while Rajnagar in Kendrapara district recorded 78 mm rainfall.

The weather office has predicted that the weather conditions will remain unchanged till May 31.