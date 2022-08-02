Day Temp Likely To Drop As Heavy Rain To Lash Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has said that the day temperature is likely to drop across the State in the next 24 hours.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, “Southwest monsoon has been subdued over Odisha. Under the influence of this, light to Moderate rain / thundershower have occurred at a few places over the districts of south interior Odisha & North Coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of North Interior Odisha & South Coastal Odisha with Heavy Rainfall at one place over the district of Kendrapara of North Coastal Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 03.08.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda,

Puri, Boudh, Angul, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Dhenkanal.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 04.08.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha .

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri,

Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda,

Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar .

Day-3 (VALID FROM 0830 HRS IST OF 04.08.2022 UP TO 0830 HRS IST OF 05.08.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Odisha, North Coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of North Interior Odisha.

Day-4 (valid 0830 hrs IST of 05.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 06.08.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha .

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 06.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 07.08.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Ganjam, Khurda, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Nayagarh,

Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Gajapati.