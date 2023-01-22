Day After “Who Is SRK” Remark; Assam CM Says Actor Called Him

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan called him and expressed concern over reported protests against the release of his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’.

“Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

His tweet comes a day after he had retorted curtly, asking who Mr Khan is, when asked by reporters over violent protests by right-wing activists against the movie. “Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or the film ‘Pathaan’,” Mr Sarma had said in Guwahati yesterday.

He had said people in the state should be concerned about Assamese films, and not Bollywood.

The remarks were in response to questions over some activists tearing the movie’s posters at a Guwahati theatre that is set to screen the movie.

The chief minister had also said he did not receive any call from Mr Khan and that he would look into the matter if the actor urges him. He had also assured action if any protester had violated the law.