Day After Record Rain, Delhi-NCR Locals Wake up to Heavy Downpour

New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed several parts of the city and National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday, a day after the national capital witnessed its highest September rainfall in last 19 years.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police alerted that the traffic movement is closed at Azad market underpass(both carriageway) due to waterlogging.

On Wednesday, rainfall in national capital flooding major arteries, colonies, homes and shops, disrupting normal life. Major traffic jams were reported across the city and commuters were left stranded for hours.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 112.1mm rainfall in a span of 24 hours ending at 8.30am Wednesday, the highest single-day precipitation in September in 19 years, that inundated several areas, including the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, in knee-deep water and disrupted rain and road traffic.

The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be at 25 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 31°C.