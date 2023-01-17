Dawood Ibrahim Living In Karachi, Remarried A Pakistani Woman: Haseena Parkar’s Son Tells NIA

Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim has remarried and his second wife is a Pakistani Pathan, revealed Alishah Parkar, son of Haseena Parkar (Dawood’s sister), before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in September 2022.

The fugitive underworld gangster has remarried a Pakistani Pathan woman while still being married to his first wife Maizabin, Alishah has said.

In a chargesheet filed by the NIA in the terror funding case, the agency has said that Alishah Parkar detailed the family tree of Dawood in his statement in which he claimed that the gangster has relocated himself to another location in Pakistan’s Karachi.

During the investigation of this case, Alishah Parkar, son of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parka said Dawood has four brothers (5 including himself) and four sisters.

According to Alishah Ibrahim Parkar, while Dawood Ibrahim has been telling people that he has divorced his first wife Maizabin to get married for the second time, this was not true. Besides this, the address of Dawood Ibrahim has changed. Now he lives in the defence area near Rahim Faki located behind Abdullah Ghazi Baba Dargah in Karachi.

Alishah Parkar’s statement further said that he had met Dawood Ibrahim’s wife Maizabin a few months ago in July 2022 in Dubai. He claimed that he had stayed in the house of Zaitoon Hamid Antulay in Dubai.

“Dawood’s wife Maizabin calls my wife even on festivals, talks to my wife through WhatsApp calls,” his statement said.

At present Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh and Mumtaz Rahim Faki along with their families live behind Abdullah Ghazi Baba Dargah in Defense Colony, Karachi, Pakistan.

Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar’s wife’s name is Maizabin and has three daughters. One is named Marukh (married to Javed Miandad’s son Junaid), the other is Mehrin, while the third is Maziya (unmarried) and the son is Mohin Nawaz. Dawood Ibrahim’s second wife is a Pakistani Pathan.

The NIA had registered a case against Dawood Ibrahim and his close aides in the terror funding case and had also arrested some people.

NIA had received information that Dawood is forming a special team, and can attack big leaders and businessmen in the country.