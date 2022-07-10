Dates Milkshake Recipe
Bhubaneswar: Thick, creamy and healthy dates milkshake is prepared by using seedless dates or khajoor and milk. This is a very tasty nutritious that has no added sugar.
Ingredients
- 5 numbers seedless dates
- 1½ cup milk boiled and chilled
- some ice cubes
Instructions
- Firstly, in a blender take 5 seedless dates.
- Add 1½ cup of boiled and cooled milk.
- Blend to smooth milkshake.
- Finally, serve dates milkshake with few added ice cubes and garnished with few chopped dates.
