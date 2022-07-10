Dates Milkshake
Food

Dates Milkshake Recipe

By Haraprasad Das
61

Bhubaneswar: Thick, creamy and healthy dates milkshake is prepared by using seedless dates or khajoor and milk. This is a very tasty nutritious that has no added sugar.

Ingredients

  • 5 numbers seedless dates
  • 1½ cup milk boiled and chilled
  • some ice cubes

Instructions

  • Firstly, in a blender take 5 seedless dates.
  • Add 1½ cup of boiled and cooled milk.
  • Blend to smooth milkshake.
  • Finally, serve dates milkshake with few added ice cubes and garnished with few chopped dates.

 

Haraprasad Das 17512 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking