Dates For Phase-II Online Admission In Class XI Announced

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Odisha on Monday informed that the admission for the vacant seats in Class XI shall be done online mode through www.samsodisha.gov.in website.

According to the notification, the students, who have passed the annual, offline, or supplementary matriculation examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, or its equivalent Board, are eligible to apply.

The online application forms will be available on the website from October 12, 2021. The last date for applying is October 25, 2021.

The merit list for the vacant seats will be published on 2 PM on October 30, 2021. The CAF fee must be paid through online mode only.

Timeline:

Availability of Common Application Form (CAF): October 12 (11:30 am)

Last Date of applying online CAF: October 25 (11:55 pm)

Publication of Merit List: October 30, 2021 (2 pm)

Admission of selected students and error correction: November 1 to November 3(5 pm)

Last date for admission data updation of students who took admission in the first selection by higher secondary schools in the e-space: November 5, 2021

Publication of the spot selection merit list three time to the balance sheet: November 9

Registration of students for spot admission in the respective higher secondary school: November 9 (2:30 pm) to November 10 (4 pm)

Publication of final list for spot admission out of the students registered at respective higher secondary schools: November 11