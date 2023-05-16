Date of Odisha Matric exam result publication to be announced today

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education to announce date of publication of Odisha Matric exam result today at 11.30 am, informed board vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.

The board had conducted the class 10th exams between March 10 and 20 at 318 exam centres wherein 5.4 lakh students appeared in the matric exams. Class 12th exams were held between March 1 and April 5.

Odisha Board Results 2023: How to download