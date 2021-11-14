Daryl Mitchell Replaces Injured Devon Conway For IND-NZ Test Series

New Delhi: Batsman Daryl Mitchell has replaced injured Devon Conway in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming two-Test against India later this month, New Zealand Cricket said on Sunday.

#INDvNZ | @dazmitchell47 has replaced Devon Conway in the BLACKCAPS Test squad for the upcoming G.J. Gardner Homes Tour of India. https://t.co/BYaTc4eMrB — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 13, 2021

Conway was ruled out of the India tour and Sunday’s ICC T20 World Cup final against Australia with a broken hand he sustained in New Zealand’s semifinal win over England on Wednesday.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Conway would return home with the T20 squad after their three-game series in India next week, while Mitchell will stay on for Tests.

New Zealand will reach India on Monday for the tour which begins with three T20 Internationals starting November 17 in Jaipur, followed by Ranchi (November 19) and Kolkata (November 21).

The two-Test series starts in Kanpur on November 25 with the second Test schedule to be hosted by Mumbai from December 3.