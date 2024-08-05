Darshan at Puri Srimandir to Remain Suspended for Four Hours Today

Puri: The darshan of the Holy Trinity Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra in Puri Srimandir will remain suspended for four hours from 5 pm to 9 pm on Monday due to the observance of the Shravana Shuklapaksha Pratipada Tithi this evening.

The temple will be closed from 5 pm to 9 pm on Monday. Notably, the temple also observed a closure for four hours on Sunday for the Chitalagi Amavasya ritual.

In other developments, the Srimandir Management Committee is scheduled to convene in Puri today. The meeting presided over by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, is expected to deliberate on significant matters, including the land acquisition for the Srimandir.

The assembly will take place at Niladri Bhakta Niwas, with the participation of the Temple’s Chief Administrator, the District Magistrate of Puri, the Superintendent of Police, and esteemed members of the Senior Management Committee, along with representatives of the servitors.