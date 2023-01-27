Darshan at Puri Srimandir affected after delay in rituals

Puri: The Pahuda ritual at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri was delayed and held late on Thursday night leading to a rush of devotees on Friday morning.

Reportedly, the Pahuda ritual, which was scheduled to be held last night, was completed only today morning.

Saraswati Puja and Chacheri Besha of Lord Jagannath got delayed yesterday. As a result, the Pahuda ritual was performed at 5. 5 am. Subsequently, the Dwaraphita ritual was also delayed.

The first Niti or ritual of Srimandir begins in the early morning with the opening of the doors or Dwaraphita niti. The doors of the sanctum are to be opened by 4.30 am as per the Record of Rights of the temple.

However, today, the Dwaraphita ritual was held at 7 am and subsequently, devotees were allowed inside the shrine.

It is expected that the impact of the delay will fall on today’s rituals too and certain rituals may be performed late.