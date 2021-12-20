Daringbadi Shivers At 4°C, Several Places In Odisha Register Temperature Below 10 Degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Several places in Odisha recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius as the state continued to be gripped by wave conditions.

Daringbadi was the coldest place in the state as the mercury plummeted to as low as 4°C.

Other places where the minimum temperature dropped below 10 degrees Celsius were Baripada (9.5), Jharsuguda (5.6), Keonjhar (7.4), Sambalpur (9), Sundargarh (8), Hirakud (9), Talcher (9), Bhawanipatna (8.9), Balangir (8), Phulbani (6.5), Titlagarh (9.3) and Sonepur (6.9).

The lowest temperature in the capital city Bhubaneswar was recorded at 13.8 degrees Celsius.

Several places in Odisha, including Daringbadi and Koida, witnessed frost this morning, owing to the cold wave conditions.