Daringbadi Coldest In Odisha With Temp Of 10°C

Bhubaneswar: Cold wave conditions intensified in Odisha as at least eight places in Odisha recorded temperature below 15 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

According to the IMD, Daringbadi was the coldest with a temperature of 10 degree Celsius, followed by Bolangir 12.8, Phulbani at 13, Titlagarh at 13.3, Koraput at 14.

The IMD further stated that Odisha might experience chilly weather conditions infor the next 3-4 days.

” Minimum temperature (night temperature) very likely to fall gradually by 3-4 degree Celsius during next 3-4 days over the districts of Odisha,” it said.