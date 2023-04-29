Dantewada Blast: IED Was Planted Two Months Ago, Say Police

Raipur: The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which claimed the lives of 10 DFG personnel and a driver in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada was planted by Naxals at least two months ago through a ‘foxhole mechanism’, Bastar Police said.

According to the police, the Naxals had planted the IED beneath the road by digging a tunnel through a ‘foxhole mechanism’ which is a style of digging tunnel because of which it became undetectable.

“De-mining is done on the said road from time to time. Prima-facie it appears that the IED was planted far below the road through ‘foxhole mechanism’ (a style of digging tunnel) due to which it could not be detected during the de-mining exercise,” the police said.

Initial investigation revealed that the IED was planted around one-and-half or two months back by digging a tunnel roadside and the wire connected to it was hidden 2-3 inches beneath the ground, the police said.

Based on the investigation findings, police have registered an offence against naxal cadres including Chaitu, Deva, Mangtu, Ransai, Jailal, Baman, Some, Rakesh, Bhima and others under Sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 302, under Arms Act, UAPA Act and other acts, said Bastar Police.

On April 26, 10 DRG personnel and a civilian driver were killed after insurgents triggered an IED blast on Aranpur road.

As per the departmental provision and the government’s policy for the victim of Naxalism, compassionate appointment, financial assistance and other facilities will be provided to the victims’ families in the coming days, the police said.

A video purportedly showing the moments after the deadly Naxal attack on the District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada surfaced in which a Naxal was seen firing at the police.