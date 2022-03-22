Danish Siddiqui’s Parents File Petition Against Taliban in ICC

New Delhi: The parents of deceased Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui have accused the Taliban of committing “war crimes” and have filed a petition against them in the International Criminal Court.

Siddiqui’s parents, Akhtar Siddiqui and Shahida Akhtar have filed a complaint against leaders and high-level commanders of the Taliban, including Hibatullah Akhundzada, Supreme Commander of the Taliban, Hassan Akhund, head of the Taliban Leadership Council, Abdul Ghani Baradar, chief spokesperson and head of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, Zabbihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesperson, and local commanders as well as perpetrators.

Danish Siddiqui’s parents claimed that the photojournalist was tortured and killed and his body was mutilated.

Reportedly, Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering a clash between the Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city last July.