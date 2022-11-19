Daniele Orsato to referee Opening Match of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Qatar: Italy’s Daniele Orsato has been selected as the referee for the Opening Match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, 20 November.

At 46 years of age, he is one of Europe’s most experienced referees, having been officiating the game since 2010. He was a video assistant referee at the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Until 2016, FIFA imposed a mandatory age limit of 45 on match officials for international games.

Orsato, who was a video review official at the last World Cup, refereed the 2020 Champions League final when Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0. He worked three games at last year’s European Championship, which was won by his home country.

Italian referees have one of the best reputations in the modern era of World Cups, handling two of the past five finals.

FIFA referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina officiated the 2002 final and Nicola Rizzoli was picked for the 2014 final.