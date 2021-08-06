Dance Dewane 3 Choreographer Paul Marshal Gets Engaged To Gf Urvashi Anju

Mumbai: Famous choreographer Paul Marshal Cardoz got engaged entrepreneur girlfriend Urvashi Anju in Mumbai in a low-key manner. Notably, DD3 judge Dharmesh Yelande was also present at the engagement ceremony.

Paul Marshal took his Instagram handle to share his engagement pictures. He captioned the post as “I believe the journey remains the same,, the destination remains the same. But now it has a beautiful meaning to it with you @urvashianju ❤️ #engagement #emotions #differentfeeling #blessed.”

Paul Marshal and Urvashi Anju had coordinated their outfits in peach. While Urvashi wore a peach-coloured lehenga with heavy embroidery work over it, Paul looked dapper in the peach-coloured kurta and a jacket over it. The gajra in Urvashi’s bun and her Kundan jewellry accentuated her overall look and made her look amazingly beautiful.

The news about Paul Marshal’s engagement broke after Dharmesh congratulated the couple by sharing a picture of them on his Instagram handle. The ace-choreographer shared a picture from the ceremony and wrote, “Congratulations both of u @paulmarshal @urvashianju”