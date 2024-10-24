Bhubaneswar: Cyclonic storm “Dana” intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centered over the central & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph over the same region.

The severe cyclone ‘Dana’ lay centered about 280 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 310 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 370 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during mid-night of 24th to the morning of 25th October 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph, read a special bulletin of the SRC office.

In the latest message, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneshwar issued Orange Warning predicting moderate to intense rain/thundershower with wind speed 30 to 40 km/hour gusting 45 km/hour likely to affect some parts of the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Jajpur within next Three hours.

It advised people to watch the weather and move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strikes.

