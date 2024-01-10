Damanjodi-Baiguda Rail Line Doubling Work In Koraput Commissioned

Bhubaneswar: The newly-laid Doubling Broad Gauge Rail Line of 14.60kms between Damanjodi and Baiguda Doubling Work of Koraput-Singapur Road (Rayagada) Doubling Rail Line project has been completed and commissioned.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inspected this newly laid Rail Line on 7th January 2024 and gave his sanction for the commissioning of the section. The completed Railway section of this project is now open for train traffic.

The CRS inspected the newly laid doubling rail line on 7th January 2024 and sanctioned the commissioning of the 14.60 km section of the ongoing 164 km long Koraput-Singapur Road (Rayagada) Doubling project. Safety parameters of the Railway Track, Signaling System and bridges were evaluated and declared fit. A team of senior Railway officials from East Coast Railway assisted CRS during the inspection.

Altogether, 33.50 km of rail line work has been commissioned out of 164.5 km. In the last fiscal year, 18.9 kilometres of doubling work from Koraput to Damanjodi was commissioned. Further plans include the commissioning of 21.75 kilometres stretch doubling from Laxmipur to Tikiri in the current year. Steps are being taken for the construction of 45.86 kilometres of doubling work between Bhalumuska to Tikiri, which lies in hilly and jungle areas. Other doubling works are also in progress in different parts of the project. Despite facing challenges in remote and hilly terrain, the Railways are committed to constructing the line on a war footing basis for the early completion of the project.

East Coast Railway is committed to developing Railway infrastructure in the region and efforts are being taken to overcome challenges for the timely completion of the Koraput-Singapur Road (Rayagada) Rail Line doubling project.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is actively monitoring the progress of the project in Odisha. The Ministry has given priority to ensure the early completion of the Koraput-Rayagada Rail Line Doubling Project.

Reviewing the status of ongoing projects, East Coast Railway General Manager Shri Manoj Sharma instructed concerned officials to speed up the work and complete the remaining portion within the timeline set by the Railway Board.