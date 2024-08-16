‘DAMaN’ Adjudged Best Odia Film At 70th National Film Awards

Babushaan Mohanty-starrer Odia film ‘Daman‘, which brought Ollywood’s focus back on original content, has won the 70th National Film Award in the Best Odia Film category for the year 2022. The award comprises a Rajat Kamal and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

Written and directed by Vishal Mourya and Debi Prasad Lenka, the film was released on November 4, 2022. The film is set in 2015 and Ollywood actor Babushaan Mohanty plays the role of a young doctor, Dr. Siddharth Mohanty, who is posted to the cut-off area of Odisha’s Malkangiri district having 151 villages and is infamous for Naxal dominance with no basic facilities. The Odisha government had declared the film tax-free.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners today at New Delhi. The winners, including recipients of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be awarded by President Droupadi Murmu in October.

Team DAMaN Thanks Odisha Audience

The Daman team thanked the Odisha audience at a press conference in Bhubaneswar today. Actor Babushaan Mohanty, producer Dipendra Samal, Pinkis Pradhan, Director Vishal Maurya, Debi Prasad Lenka, Music Director Gourab Anand, Marketing Head Sambit Jena, Publicity Head Pranaya Jethi Magar were present in the press conference.

On the big screen, the Odia films were not doing as well as expected. While the audience was frustrated by watching a genre story, they wanted to see a film that had a different flavour. This wish was fulfilled by the film ‘Daman’ starring Babushaan Mohanty. The true story was presented on the big screen by the writer and director of the story, Vishal Maurya and Devi Prasad Lenka. The story of the film is based on a true incident that happened in Odisha.

The film ‘Daman’ reflected the duty-bound story of young doctor Siddharth. After completing the medical course, the doctor is posted in the remote area of Malkangiri district. Lack of access to basic facilities, and how the young doctor was performing his duties in this Naxal-infested area and what challenges he had to face was a delight for the audience. The story revolves around the diagnosis of malaria in remote areas and a campaign to curb the vector borne disease.

Released in 2022, this film became a super hit at the box office and once again, the audience of Odisha came to the cinema halls. Babusan’s lively performance in the film won everyone’s hearts and the film received many accolades. Now, another title has been added to this Odia film. The 70th National Film Awards has adjudged ‘Daman’ as the best Odia film.

“With this award, another page has been added in the history of Odia cinema. We hope and believe that it will inspire many young talents and young directors in Odisha and guide them to do something new,” the Makers said.