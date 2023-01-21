Daler Mehndi responds to parody tweet claiming Prince Harry listened to his music in ‘lowest moments’

Mumbai: Popular Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi fell for a parody tweet that claimed that Prince Harry in his biography credited the singer’s songs for helping him in his ‘lowest moments’. Mehndi penned a note of gratitude in responding to the tweet.

The original post by Instagram handle @qualiteaposts reads, “Prince Harry reveals music artist he listened to in his lowest moments in new book ‘Spare’. “In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Daler Mehndi. His lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot.”

“anY partY is iNcomPlete withoUt hIs sonG,” the post was captioned.

Not realizing that it is a parody tweet, Daler Mehndi responded to the tweet in an earnest way. “I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you. @TeamSussex”.

Daler Mehndi has played a huge role in the revival of Bhangra pop and is known to deliver catchy music. ‘Ho Jaayegi Balle Balle’, ‘Bolo Tara Ra Ra’ include some of his hit songs.

Prince Harry’s biography book ‘Spare’ has sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide. The book comes after Netflix dropped a documentary on Harry and Meghan’s side of the story revolving around their love story and their exit from the Royal family.