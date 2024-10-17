Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn announced on Thursday his departure as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, stating he will not return for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Steyn, however, will continue his coaching role with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 league.

“I want to extend a huge thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for the years I spent with them as a bowling coach in the IPL. Regrettably, I will not be part of IPL 2025. I am, nevertheless, looking forward to continuing my work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 here in South Africa,” Steyn expressed on social media platform X.

Absent from the Sunrisers’ camp in IPL 2024 due to personal reasons, Steyn’s vacancy led to the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer James Franklin as the interim bowling coach, joining head coach Daniel Vettori.

In his playing career, the 41-year-old Steyn played for the now-disbanded Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers, and Gujarat Lions in the IPL.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 season, Steyn was appointed as the bowling coach for the Sunrisers.

