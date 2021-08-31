Dale Steyn Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Cape Town: South African pacer Dale Steyn on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old took to Twitter and made the announcement.

Steyn made his ODI debut for Africa XI against Asia XI in 2005 at Centurion. His best figures – 6 for 39 – came in Port Elizabeth against Pakistan in 2013 as the pacer tormented batsmen both in Tests and limited-overs cricket.

In 2007, Steyn made his T20I debut against New Zealand and in his second game – against West Indies – he registered career-best figures of 3-0-9-4. His last ODI was against Sri Lanka in 2019 while the T20I against Australia in February last year turned out to be his last international fixture.

In December 2015, he injured his shoulder in the Durban Test versus England and was ruled out of the rest of the rubber

Unfortunately, Steyn, he again injured the coracoid process during the Perth Test in 2016. Steyn returned for the Test series against India in 2018, but only to sustain a “freakish” heel injury in Cape Town.

He made a successful comeback to the Test arena during 2018-19, playing against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, he suffered another shoulder problem during the IPL 2019 and subsequently, couldn’t play in the World Cup due to the injury.