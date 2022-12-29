Dalai Lama’s Gaya Visit: Security Alert Issued, Search On For Chinese Woman For Spying On Tibetan Spiritual Leader

Gaya: Amid the visit of the Dalai Lama, a security alert was issued in Bodh Gaya in Bihar on Thursday morning.

According to reports, a massive search is on for a suspected Chinese woman who allegedly came to Bihar’s Gaya to spy on Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. Acting on reliable inputs, the Police has issued a sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan.

SSP Gaya said, “the suspected Chinese woman spy has not been identified yet. A sketch has been circulated all over to trace her soon.”

“We were getting inputs for last 2 years. Searches are underway. At present, Chinese woman is not being located, due to which many suspicious points are being raised. Suspicion of being a Chinese spy can’t be ruled out,” SSP Gaya said.

Security has been beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex with the screening of devotees being intensified, he added.

The Dalai Lama on Thursday arrived in Bodh Gaya, as he resumed his annual tour of the Buddhist tourist town after a two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.