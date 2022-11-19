Dalai Lama Conferred With Gandhi Mandela Award

Shimla: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday felicitated Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama with the Gandhi Mandela Award at a ceremony in this Himachal Pradesh town.

The award, constituted by the Gandhi Mandela Foundation, is in recognition of promoting the values and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela in the interest of global peace and freedom.

The award serves to recognise the global leaders who inspire citizens for peace, unity and freedom.

On the occasion, the Dalai Lama said, “Non-violence and compassion are essential for world peace and both these principles have been ingrained in Indian culture for thousands of years”.

“Any problem can’t be solved in war but through dialogue and peace,” he said, adding for world peace “we have to adopt non-violence and compassion. Both these principles are the guiding force of existence”.

He thanked the foundation for bestowing the award on him.

The Governor said His Holiness “is perhaps the most deserving person in the world today for this award as he is a universal ambassador of peace and his honour is to carry forward Indian culture and ideas”.