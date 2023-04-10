Dalai Lama apologises to minor, family over viral video sparks controversy

New Delhi: A day after a video showing the Dalai Lama allegedly kissing a boy on his lips went viral on social media platforms, the Tibetan spiritual leader Monday tendered an apology to the boy and his family.

In a statement issued to the media, the office of the Dalai Lama said: “A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

The statement added, “He regrets the incident.”

The viral video showed the Dalai Lama kissing a young boy on the lips and touching foreheads with him. Then the leader sticks out his tongue and says: “Can you suck my tongue?”

The video triggered a huge backlash, with Twitter users denouncing it as “disgusting” and “unbecoming”.