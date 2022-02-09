Dakota Johnson Confirms Role In ‘Madame Web’

Mumbai: Dakota Johnson has confirmed her casting in the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web in an Instagram post.

Sharing the photo and video sharing app, the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress shared the Deadline report that said Johnson is being considered for the role of Cassandra Webb, a blind and paralyzed mutant dependent on her web-shaped life support system.

The actress shared a screenshot of the Deadline report with a single emoji of a spider web.

It is pertinent to mention that Dakota Johnson tapped to play first female superhero star in Sony Picture’s Universe of Marvel characters,” read the headline of the report Dakota shared on her Instagram account.