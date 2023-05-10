Daisy Shah Confirms Participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Daisy Shah, whose been away from the silver screen since 2018, is all set to make a comeback with the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 13 and she is looking forward to perform stunts under filmmaker-host Rohit Shetty’s guidance.

She wanted to participate the show for what reason?

“(I am) Trying to test my strength, patience and limits,” Daisy Shah.

Last seen in 2018, she said, “Nervous to perform stunts like obviously. Because, If I am not then I am over confident so that’s not going to happen.”

Talking about collaborating with Rohit Shetty said, “Yes, I am super excited I have known Rohit (Shetty) sir for the longest time.”

“I can’t wait to meet and connect with him because there are a lot of things we might talk about bhoole bhisrey memories we shared, we might talk about that. Also, looking forward to perform stunts under his guidance. Rohit has been very motivating since I have known him and stunts he pushes more.”

“The first reason being Covid and second reason is that I have finished shooting for two projects. They are under post-productions and should be ready to release by the end of this year.”